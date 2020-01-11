This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should gardaí be allowed to tell a person about their partner's abusive history?

The Minister for Justice says his department does not believe the law is necessary here.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 8,884 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4961902
Image: Shutterstock/Yupa Watchanakit
Image: Shutterstock/Yupa Watchanakit

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has said that his department believes legislation that would allow gardaí to disclose information about a domestic partners’ abusive history is not “necessary”.

A similar law already exists in the UK, which allows individuals to ask police if their partner or the partner of a close friend or family member may pose a risk.

The law was introduced after a campaign by the family of Clare Wood, who was murdered by her partner George Appleton – who had convictions of repeated harassment, threats and the kidnapping at knifepoint – in 2009.

Her father Michael Brown said at the time that he believed Clare would have distanced herself from Appleton if she had known about those offences.

However, Flanagan recently told Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy that his department had looked at the law and did not believe introducing similar legislation here was required.

But what do you think? Should gardaí be allowed to tell a person about their partner’s abusive history?


Poll Results:

Yes (1403)
No (149)
I don't know/No opinion (70)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie