FINE GAEL TD James Geoghegan has called for the introduction of a tourist tax in Dublin.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Geoghan said the “accommodation levy” would help fund the rejuvenation of Dublin city centre.

Last month, Edinburgh introduced a tourist tax and the city expects this to generate around €60m annually.

Geoghan said the tax would work by imposing a 5% levy on accommodation providers, 2% of which goes back to the provider to pay for the “administrative burden of applying the levy”.

“Ultimately what we’re talking about here is a couple of euro on a sector that is thriving,” said Geoghan.

