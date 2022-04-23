Poll: Should €400 a month be paid to people who host Ukrainian refugees?

A MONTHLY PAYMENT for people who house Ukrainian refugees is being considered by the Government, reportedly worth around €400 – but which hasn’t been finalised by Cabinet.

The aim of it is to help with the cost of increased energy bills, but also to encourage more pledges from people, as around half of accommodations initially pledged has been deemed unsuitable or has been withdrawn.

So we’re asking you: Should the Government give a payment to people who host Ukrainian refugees?

