#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 23 April 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should €400 a month be paid to people who host Ukrainian refugees?

The measure is expected to be announced next week, and is also being considered by the UK.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 10:35 AM
1 hour ago 11,673 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5745672
Image: Shutterstock/Tomislav Pinter
Image: Shutterstock/Tomislav Pinter

A MONTHLY PAYMENT for people who house Ukrainian refugees is being considered by the Government, reportedly worth around €400 – but which hasn’t been finalised by Cabinet.

The aim of it is to help with the cost of increased energy bills, but also to encourage more pledges from people, as around half of accommodations initially pledged has been deemed unsuitable or has been withdrawn.

So we’re asking you: Should the Government give a payment to people who host Ukrainian refugees?


Poll Results:

Yes, €400 or more (1069)
No (322)
I don't know (148)
Yes, but less than €400 (142)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie