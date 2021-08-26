#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 26 August 2021
Poll: Do you think Electric Picnic should go ahead this year?

Laois County Council has said it will still refuse permission to the festival based on the official public-health advice.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 8:43 AM
Fans watch Hozier perform at Electric Picnic in 2019.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

AFTER CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Tony Holohan suggested that outdoor concerts would be possible if only fully vaccinated people attend, hopes were raised that the festival would be able to be held this year after all.

But Laois County Council has said it will still refuse permission to the festival based on the official public-health advice from the Government, leading to the Attorney General being asked to weigh in, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent is reporting that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is to push his government colleagues to allow Electric Picnic to go ahead.

So with all this fuss, we’re asking you: If only fully vaccinated people are admitted, do you think Electric Picnic should go ahead this year?


No (333)
Yes (235)
I don't know (24)



Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

