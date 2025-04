NETFLIX, APPLE TV, HAYU – there’s plenty to choose from when it comes to streaming TV and films nowadays.

And while the individual subscriptions may not break the bank, when you add a few together, it all adds up.

Ireland’s Minister for Arts Patrick O’Donovan is apparently acutely aware of this and has decided not to go ahead with a planned content levy on streaming services in a bid to keep costs down.

“Whether it’s the RTÉ television license or whether it’s the subscription to Rakuten or Netflix or Disney, quite frankly, [people] are paying enough,” he told RTÉ earlier today.

So we want to know: What is your favourite streaming service?