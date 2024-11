A NEW OPINION poll conducted by Irish-language broadcaster TG4 and Ipsos B&A concluded that Fine Gael is unlikely to retain a seat in Donegal in the upcoming general election.

The results, released this evening, show Sinn Féin deputy leader and Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty top the constituency poll, at 22%. The quota is 17%, the poll said. Two Fianna Fáil candidates in the constituency, Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher and Charlie McConalogue polled at 13% and 12% respectively.

There are five seats available in the constituency. Those who polled in the top five in the TG4 poll are: Pearse Doherty (SF, 22%); Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (FF, 13%); Charlie McConalogue (FF, 12%); Pádraig Mac Lochlainn (SF, 11%), and Thomas Pringle (IND, 11%).

The two Fine Gael candidates, John McNulty and Senator Nikki Bradley, both polled at 6%.

Joe McHugh, a former Fine Gael TD who served the area from 2007, announced in 2020 that he would not be running for re-election.

The same year, McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip after he voted against the Government’s proposed mica redress legislation, leaving the Government without a majority.

Now, it appears likely that his seat will be not be assumed by a Fine Gael politician.

Redress for homes damaged by defective blocks is a key issue in Donegal. Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party is polling at 6 per cent, and campaigners are likely to be disappointed with this poll result, TG4 said.

Ward unsuccessfully ran in the local elections in June, and it was speculated that 100% Redress would run one of the four elected councillors with a particular focus on the Inishowen peninsula.

Last week, Taoiseach Simon Harris visited Donegal on his whistle stop tour of the country as he aims to canvass in every constituency.

Speaking in Ballybofey, Harris said that he was aware of the importance of the issue and the “burden” it has placed on voters in Donegal in recent years and committed to a full review of the current redress scheme, if his party were to get back into government.

The TG4/Ipsos B&A poll was conducted by phone last Friday and Saturday, as nominations were closing. Two other independent candidates, Vincent Bradley and Arthur Mc Guinness have since declared their candidacy, and are not included in this poll.

The sample of 543 attaches a margin of error of about plus or minus four percentage points, the broadcaster said.