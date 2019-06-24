This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: How much is appropriate to give to a child making their communion?

A quarter of children surveyed received more than €800.

By Adam Daly Monday 24 Jun 2019, 10:32 AM
40 minutes ago 5,488 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4694942

CHILDREN MAKING THEIR their First Holy Communion receive an average of €617 in cash from family, neighbours and friends, while parents are spending around €929 on the big day. 

This is according to a recent survey by Ulster Bank which also found that a quarter of children received more than €800.

Four in five children put some of the money into a savings account but the most likely purchases with the money are toys, clothes and computer games.

Is this an appropriate way to mark a big day in the child’s life? Or is it too much?

We’re asking today: How much is appropriate to give to a child making their communion?


Poll Results:

€20 or under (253)
€21 - €49 (242)
€50 - €99 (152)
A present instead of money (50)
No present or money (42)
€100 + (35)






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie