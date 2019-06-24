Poll: How much is appropriate to give to a child making their communion?

CHILDREN MAKING THEIR their First Holy Communion receive an average of €617 in cash from family, neighbours and friends, while parents are spending around €929 on the big day.

This is according to a recent survey by Ulster Bank which also found that a quarter of children received more than €800.

Four in five children put some of the money into a savings account but the most likely purchases with the money are toys, clothes and computer games.

Is this an appropriate way to mark a big day in the child’s life? Or is it too much?

We’re asking today: How much is appropriate to give to a child making their communion?

