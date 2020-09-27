Poll: Do you plan to get the flu vaccine this upcoming winter?

ANY SIGNIFICANT LEVEL of flu in the community could lead to the Covid-19 test and trace system being overwhelmed as people present with similar symptoms, health experts say.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry told TheJournal.ie that because flu and Covid-19 both seriously impact on vulnerable and older groups, health officials want to “avoid a twin attack on the same populations” in Ireland.

He said the focus will also be on keeping down the level of flu among those who will not be seriously ill with it, but who may pass it on to those vulnerable groups.

This is why the flu vaccine without charge has been extended to a number of other groups this year, including to children aged two to 12. Previously this applied only to those over the age of 70.

