#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 27 September 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Do you plan to get the flu vaccine this upcoming winter?

The flu vaccine without charge has been extended to a number of additional groups this year.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 9:17 AM
7 minutes ago 2,055 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5215985
Image: Shutterstock/89stocker
Image: Shutterstock/89stocker

ANY SIGNIFICANT LEVEL of flu in the community could lead to the Covid-19 test and trace system being overwhelmed as people present with similar symptoms, health experts say. 

Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry told TheJournal.ie that because flu and Covid-19 both seriously impact on vulnerable and older groups, health officials want to “avoid a twin attack on the same populations” in Ireland. 

He said the focus will also be on keeping down the level of flu among those who will not be seriously ill with it, but who may pass it on to those vulnerable groups.

This is why the flu vaccine without charge has been extended to a number of other groups this year, including to children aged two to 12. Previously this applied only to those over the age of 70.

So, today we want to know: Do you plan to get the flu vaccine this upcoming winter?


Poll Results:

Yes (99)
No (36)
I'm not sure / no opinion (5)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie