Friday 15 May, 2020
Poll: Will you see friends or family first when you're allowed to under Covid-19 guidelines?

It’s expected that people will soon be allowed to see each other as Covid-19 restrictions are gradually eased.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 15 May 2020, 11:02 AM
40 minutes ago 7,045 Views 24 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to announce whether Ireland’s roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions can begin next week.

The Cabinet is meeting today to discuss whether the country can enter Phase One of the roadmap from next Monday.

If we do, up to four people who are not living in the same household will be allowed to meet outdoors while maintaining strict social distancing.

It should be stressed that people will still be advised to stay home most of the time and should continue to avoid non-essential social visiting.

But as restrictions are eased, it means we’ll be able to see those who we haven’t been able to see for months.

So today we’re asking: Who will you see first when you’re allowed to under Covid-19 guidelines?


Poll Results:

Family (525)
Friends (220)
Other (36)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

