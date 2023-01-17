Poll: Have you avoided a GP visit in the past year due to the cost?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WITH GP APPOINTMENTS costing anywhere up to €50 or €60 per visit, the expense can be a significant one.
The Sláintecare report in 2017 identified a need to move Ireland towards a universal healthcare system.
New research published today found that the State could extend free GP care to all in 2026 at a cost of between €381 million and €881 million, though some medical professionals say free GP visits would need to be accompanied by an expanded service to cope with potential increase in demand.
Today, we’re asking you: Have you avoided a GP visit in the past year due to the cost?
