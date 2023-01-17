Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Have you avoided a GP visit in the past year due to the cost?
The state could extend free GP care to all in 2026 at a cost of between €381 million and €881 million.
3.6k
10
38 minutes ago

WITH GP APPOINTMENTS costing anywhere up to €50 or €60 per visit, the expense can be a significant one.

The Sláintecare report in 2017 identified a need to move Ireland towards a universal healthcare system. 

New research published today found that the State could extend free GP care to all in 2026 at a cost of between €381 million and €881 million, though some medical professionals say free GP visits would need to be accompanied by an expanded service to cope with potential increase in demand.

Today, we’re asking you: Have you avoided a GP visit in the past year due to the cost?


Poll Results:

Yes, more than once (280)
No, the cost isn't an issue for me (159)
No, the cost is a burden but I had to go (123)
Yes, once (65)
I have a medical card (62)
I haven't needed to go to a GP (49)






