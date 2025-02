THE AMOUNT OF money Ireland spends (or doesn’t spend) on defence is a topic that keeps coming up in domestic and even international political circles.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago, many European states have increased their defence spending.

At a security summit in Munich last week, Tánaiste Simon Harris said: “I think there’s no doubt that all European countries, including Ireland, are going to need to spend more on defence and security.”

There has been significant public pushback though, and opposition politicians have accused the government of attempting to undermine Ireland’s neutrality.

So, today we want to know: Should Ireland spend more on defence?