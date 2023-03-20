Advertisement

Monday 20 March 2023
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Johnny Sexton lifts the Guinness Six Nations trophy after winning the Grand Slam on Saturday
# Your Say
Poll: How far do you think Ireland will go in this year's Rugby World Cup?
Andy Farrell’s men are top of the world and Six Nations champions heading into the summer.
3.1k
4
35 minutes ago

IRELAND ARE SIX Nations champions after Saturday’s win over England at Lansdowne Road meant the team achieved a Grand Slam on Irish soil for the first time ever.

It’s been a great start to a big year for Andy Farrell’s men, who are number one in the world rankings ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

The tournament kicks off on 8 September, and Ireland will have their work cut out for them in Pool B, with South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania as opponents.

Despite some impressive pool performances down the years, Ireland have never made it past the quarter-final stage. But buoyed by their impressive Six Nations win, could this be the year they finally do it – and go even further?

For today’s poll we’re asking: How far do you think Ireland will go in this year’s Rugby World Cup?


Poll Results:

They'll win the tournament (216)
Edged out in the semi-finals (185)
A quarter-final loss again (162)
Noble defeat in the final (74)
Exit at pool stage (27)





TheJournal.ie team
