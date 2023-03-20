Poll: How far do you think Ireland will go in this year's Rugby World Cup?

IRELAND ARE SIX Nations champions after Saturday’s win over England at Lansdowne Road meant the team achieved a Grand Slam on Irish soil for the first time ever.

It’s been a great start to a big year for Andy Farrell’s men, who are number one in the world rankings ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

The tournament kicks off on 8 September, and Ireland will have their work cut out for them in Pool B, with South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania as opponents.

Despite some impressive pool performances down the years, Ireland have never made it past the quarter-final stage. But buoyed by their impressive Six Nations win, could this be the year they finally do it – and go even further?

For today’s poll we’re asking: How far do you think Ireland will go in this year’s Rugby World Cup?

