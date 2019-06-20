Poll: Should the Government send Irish troops to Mali for peacekeeping duties?

THIS WEEK, THE Dáil has been debating a Cabinet decision to deploy members of the elite Army Ranger Wing (ARW) to the UN Mission in Mali.

The decision could see 14 ARW personnel deployed to the west African country this year, the first time the unit has been called into action since being deployed to Chad in 2008.

The mission has been described as the most dangerous UN peacekeeping mission in the world, and comes amid heightened tensions and attacks on ethnic minorities in the country.

The deployment of Irish troops to Mali requires Dáil approval to satisfy the ‘Triple Lock’ conditions to protect Irish neutrality.

Proponents have stressed the importance of Ireland’s participation in such missions, but critics say it would endanger Irish troops and compromise the State’s neutrality.

So today we’re wondering: Should the Government send Irish troops to Mali for peacekeeping duties?

