AFTER MUCH ANTICIPATION, the second Joker film by Todd Phillips was released last Friday, but it’s been receiving mixed reviews.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set two years after the events of the first movie, with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn.

Despite the huge success of Joker (2019) which received eleven Oscar nominations and grossed $1 billion worldwide, the sequel is not experiencing the same hype.

The New York Times dubbed it “such a dour, unpleasant slog that it is hard to know why it was made or for whom”, while Rolling Stone gave a slightly kinder review, saying the film deserves some kudos for not delivering “a carbon copy of the angry-young-clown original”.

So today we want to know: Have you seen the new Joker movie?