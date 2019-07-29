This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will you tune into the final of Love Island tonight?

The reality TV dating show – in which contestants couple up in different combinations – has been a big hit here and in the UK.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 29 Jul 2019, 10:21 AM
1 hour ago 8,274 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4744153
Image: ITV
Image: ITV

LIKE IT, LOATHE it, or not quite sure what it is, there’s no denying Love Island’s popularity.

The reality TV dating show -  in which contestants couple up in different combinations – has been a big hit here and in the UK. 

Tonight is the live final of the show, with the public tasked with voting for their favourite contestants and the last couple or single person standing in with a chance to pick up £50,000 in prize money.

But will you watch it all unfold, or have you no interest whatsoever? 

Today we’re asking, Will you tune into the final of Love Island tonight?


Poll Results:

No (705)
Yes (398)
Love who?&nbsp; (143)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie