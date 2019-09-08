This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 8 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should artists be allowed to paint murals on the sides of buildings?

Murals painted on buildings have sparked controversy in recent months.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 9:40 AM
1 hour ago 7,112 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4800488
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A MURAL PAINTED on the side of a house in Dublin has sparked controversy recently after the local authority issued an enforcement order to have it removed. 

The Horseboy mural is just one of few which have been painted on buildings but later removed following an order from Dublin City Council – a mural of grime artist Stormzy was also ordered to be removed in 2017.

The council maintains the artwork is in breach of planning laws, claiming permission should be sought via the planning application process before anything goes up. 

Groups like SUBSET, the team behind the murals, say the paintings are about freedom of expression and that the planning application process is too long. 

So today we’re asking: Should artists be allowed to paint murals on the sides of buildings without going through the planning application process?


Poll Results:

Yes (828)
No (437)
I'm not sure / no opinion (72)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie