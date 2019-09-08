Poll: Should artists be allowed to paint murals on the sides of buildings?

A MURAL PAINTED on the side of a house in Dublin has sparked controversy recently after the local authority issued an enforcement order to have it removed.

The Horseboy mural is just one of few which have been painted on buildings but later removed following an order from Dublin City Council – a mural of grime artist Stormzy was also ordered to be removed in 2017.

The council maintains the artwork is in breach of planning laws, claiming permission should be sought via the planning application process before anything goes up.

Groups like SUBSET, the team behind the murals, say the paintings are about freedom of expression and that the planning application process is too long.

So today we’re asking: Should artists be allowed to paint murals on the sides of buildings without going through the planning application process?

