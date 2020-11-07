Poll: Do you agree with the motion of no confidence against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar?

IT’S BEEN A tough week for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after he faced questions from opposition parties on his leaking of a confidential agreement between the Irish Medical Organisation and the government to a rival GP group.

He isn’t quite out of the woods yet, with Sinn Féin tabling a motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste and several other opposition parties agreeing to back the motion.

So this morning we’re asking, do you agree with the motion of no confidence against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar?

