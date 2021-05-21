Poll: Have you made an outdoor pub/restaurant booking?

PUBS AND RESTAURANTS are set to reopen for outdoor services from 7 June.

Although this date is still a few weeks away, people have been booking slots for outdoor dining across the country since the news was confirmed last month.

There will be no time or capacity limits on outdoor dining, with the previous €9 meal requirement also scrapped.

Last year, only restaurants and pubs serving food were allowed to reopen in the summer but all facilities can open their doors under current plans.

So today we’re asking: Have you made an outdoor pub/restaurant booking?

