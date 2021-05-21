#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Have you made an outdoor pub/restaurant booking?

Outdoor dining is due to recommence from 7 June.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 21 May 2021, 10:17 AM
1 hour ago 11,007 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5443593
People dining outdoors in Dublin last September.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
People dining outdoors in Dublin last September.
People dining outdoors in Dublin last September.
Image: Sasko Lazarov

PUBS AND RESTAURANTS are set to reopen for outdoor services from 7 June.

Although this date is still a few weeks away, people have been booking slots for outdoor dining across the country since the news was confirmed last month.

There will be no time or capacity limits on outdoor dining, with the previous €9 meal requirement also scrapped. 

Last year, only restaurants and pubs serving food were allowed to reopen in the summer but all facilities can open their doors under current plans. 

So today we’re asking: Have you made an outdoor pub/restaurant booking? 


Poll Results:

No  (723)
No, and I don't plan to (375)
Not yet, but I will soon  (257)
Yes (227)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie