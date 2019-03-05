This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: What will you have on your pancakes?

Batter up.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 10:25 AM
48 minutes ago 3,065 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4524074
Image: Shutterstock/marcin jucha
PANCAKE TUESDAY, SHROVE Tuesday, Mardis Gras, Pancake Day, Fat Tuesday – the many names for the traditional precursor to the Lenten period of self-denial.

But today is not about getting hung up on a name, it’s about toppings, the options for which are endless.

Fruit? Lemon? Sugar? Chocolate? Bacon?

Whether you are a sweet or savoury kind of person, there’s always a topping that divides opinion.

So today we’re asking: What will you have on your pancakes?


Poll Results:








Have you a special combination? Let us know in the comments.

