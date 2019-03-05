Poll: What will you have on your pancakes?

PANCAKE TUESDAY, SHROVE Tuesday, Mardis Gras, Pancake Day, Fat Tuesday – the many names for the traditional precursor to the Lenten period of self-denial.

But today is not about getting hung up on a name, it’s about toppings, the options for which are endless.

Fruit? Lemon? Sugar? Chocolate? Bacon?

Whether you are a sweet or savoury kind of person, there’s always a topping that divides opinion.

So today we’re asking: What will you have on your pancakes?

