Poll: What will you have on your pancakes?

PANCAKE TUESDAY, SHROVE Tuesday, Mardis Gras, Pancake Day, Fat Tuesday – the many names for the traditional precursor to the Lenten period of self-denial.
But today is not about getting hung up on a name, it’s about toppings, the options for which are endless.
Fruit? Lemon? Sugar? Chocolate? Bacon?
Whether you are a sweet or savoury kind of person, there’s always a topping that divides opinion.
So today we’re asking: What will you have on your pancakes?
Poll Results:
Have you a special combination? Let us know in the comments.
COMMENTS (9)