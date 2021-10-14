#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Would you pay to go to space as a tourist?

Star Trek actor William Shatner blasted off to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 8:20 AM
10 minutes ago 1,114 Views 3 Comments
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket latest space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas
Image: LM Otero via PA Images
Image: LM Otero via PA Images

STAR TREK ACTOR William Shatner made history yesterday as the oldest person in space after blasting off from the Texas desert on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner and his fellow passengers reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.

Bezos’ rocket company invited Shatner to fly as its guest. He was joined by three others – two of them paying customers – aboard a Blue Origin capsule.

With flights short or long, space tourism is picking up steam fast.

Virgin Galactic carried founder Richard Branson to the edge of space with five others in July, followed nine days later by Bezos’ space hop.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, meanwhile, launched its first private crew last month – a Pennsylvania entrepreneur who bought the three-day flight and took along two contest winners and a cancer survivor.

So, today we want to know… Would you pay to go to space as a tourist?


Poll Results:

I wouldn't pay to go (97)
I'd pay a few thousand euro (34)
I'd pay a few hundred euro (32)
I'd go, but only for free (13)
I'd pay anything to go ... take my entire life savings (13)





Hayley Halpin
