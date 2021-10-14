Poll: Would you pay to go to space as a tourist?

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket latest space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket latest space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas

STAR TREK ACTOR William Shatner made history yesterday as the oldest person in space after blasting off from the Texas desert on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner and his fellow passengers reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.

Bezos’ rocket company invited Shatner to fly as its guest. He was joined by three others – two of them paying customers – aboard a Blue Origin capsule.

With flights short or long, space tourism is picking up steam fast.

Virgin Galactic carried founder Richard Branson to the edge of space with five others in July, followed nine days later by Bezos’ space hop.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, meanwhile, launched its first private crew last month – a Pennsylvania entrepreneur who bought the three-day flight and took along two contest winners and a cancer survivor.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

So, today we want to know… Would you pay to go to space as a tourist?

