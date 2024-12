LIKE THEM, LOVE them, loathe them – members of The Journal team yesterday crowned their winners and losers of the 2024 political year.

Amongst the winning categories was the overarching ‘Politician of the Year’, which went to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. Other politicians that were recognised for one reason or another were Heather Humphreys, Richard Boyd Barrett, Peadar Toíbín, and Leo Varadkar.

Agree or disagree, you can let us know in the comments section who you think was most deserving.

So today we’re asking you: Which politician do you think had the best year politically?*

*Note: This is not a comprehensive list. The politicians listed below are winners of categories in the aforementioned awards, or were nominees for Politician of the Year.