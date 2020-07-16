Poll: Was the Government right to postpone the full re-opening of pubs?

DESPITE WEEKS OF anticipation from pub-goers across the country, the government has announced that the full re-opening of pubs and nightclubs will be pushed back until 10 August.

The move comes after concerns among the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) about the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in the country.

It was originally expected that pubs and nightclubs would re-open under Phase Four of the government’s roadmap on 20 July.

Many pubs have already been open since 29 June, but they must serve food and can only serve drinks on strict conditions.

However, many recent cases of Covid-19 have originated from clusters in congregated settings, and it is feared that Ireland is not yet ready to move to Phase Four.

But vintners groups have warned that the change will be a blow to thousands of pubs and local communities around the country.

One group argued that pubs are safer than “uncontrolled house parties” and that they pose little threat to public health.

In light of the decision, today we’re asking: Was the government right to postpone the full re-opening of pubs until August?

