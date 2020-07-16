This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Was the Government right to postpone the full re-opening of pubs?

The move to delay Phase Four was announced last night.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 11:13 AM
1 hour ago 20,043 Views 55 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5151840
Image: Shutterstock/Alp Aksoy
Image: Shutterstock/Alp Aksoy

DESPITE WEEKS OF anticipation from pub-goers across the country, the government has announced that the full re-opening of pubs and nightclubs will be pushed back until 10 August.

The move comes after concerns among the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) about the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in the country.

It was originally expected that pubs and nightclubs would re-open under Phase Four of the government’s roadmap on 20 July.

Many pubs have already been open since 29 June, but they must serve food and can only serve drinks on strict conditions.

However, many recent cases of Covid-19 have originated from clusters in congregated settings, and it is feared that Ireland is not yet ready to move to Phase Four.

But vintners groups have warned that the change will be a blow to thousands of pubs and local communities around the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

One group argued that pubs are safer than “uncontrolled house parties” and that they pose little threat to public health.

In light of the decision, today we’re asking: Was the government right to postpone the full re-opening of pubs until August?


Poll Results:

Yes (1087)
No (345)


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (55)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie