Poll: Will you make an effort to reduce your social contacts in light of rising Covid-19 cases?

THE PUBLIC HAS been urged to reduce their close contacts this winter as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was about using the basic public health measures as advised last week, like mask wearing and hand sanitizer, along with the new advice to reduce close contacts.

Professor Philip Nolan said that there has been an increase in social contact, based on social activity data from the ESRI and “the evidence of our own eyes”.

He said that the figures were likely to rise in the coming weeks due to the burden of cases, but that booster doses are likely to offer an important additional protection.

Public health officials yesterday confirmed 3,174 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There was 460 people in hospital with Covid-19 yesterday morning, 86 of which are in ICUs.

So, today we want to know… Will you make an effort to reduce your social contacts in light of rising Covid-19 cases?

