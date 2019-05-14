Poll: How much do you pay a month in rent?

RENTS IN DUBLIN have, once again, reached an all time high.

The latest Daft rental report, shows that average rents in the capital have reached above €2,000, rising for the 31st consecutive quarter in a row.

The report also highlighted that there were just 2,700 homes available to rent nationwide on 1 May which is the lowest recorded since the first time these figures were compiled in 2006.

Outside of the capital, things aren’t much better, with the cost in other cities rising at a higher rate than in Dublin.

While rent in Dublin rose by 6.8% compared to the same time last year, there were double-digit increases in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

So, how is it for you? Personally, how much money is coming out of your bank account each month for rent?

Today we’re asking, How much do you pay a month in rent?

