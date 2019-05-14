This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 14 May, 2019
Poll: How much do you pay a month in rent?

Average rents in the capital have reached above €2,000.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 14 May 2019, 10:33 AM
36 minutes ago 5,140 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4633442
Image: Shutterstock/Pompaem Gogh
Image: Shutterstock/Pompaem Gogh

RENTS IN DUBLIN have, once again, reached an all time high. 

The latest Daft rental report, shows that average rents in the capital have reached above €2,000, rising for the 31st consecutive quarter in a row. 

The report also highlighted that there were just 2,700 homes available to rent nationwide on 1 May which is the lowest recorded since the first time these figures were compiled in 2006.

Outside of the capital, things aren’t much better, with the cost in other cities rising at a higher rate than in Dublin.

While rent in Dublin rose by 6.8% compared to the same time last year, there were double-digit increases in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

So, how is it for you? Personally, how much money is coming out of your bank account each month for rent?

Today we’re asking, How much do you pay a month in rent?


Poll Results:

I don't rent (241)
€500-€1000 (143)
€1,000-€1,500 (121)
€1,500-€2,000 (100)
Less than €500 (81)
€2,000+ (36)






About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie