Poll: Should restrictions be eased to allow for religious celebrations over Easter?

ARCHBISHOP EAMON MARTIN has urged the Taoiseach and the government to ease restrictions to allow people to gather for Easter.

A statement released by the Taoiseach said, “They shared their concern that life at present is particularly stressful and difficult for people to endure, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

“Recognising the spiritual comfort and hope that participation in public worship brings, the archbishops asked that public worship resume when an easing of restrictions is considered.”

With this in mind, we want to know: Should restrictions be eased to allow for religious celebrations over Easter?

