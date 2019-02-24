Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority spent €327,490 on the production of an ad campaign in which learner motorists are warned about the dangers of driving alone.

However, FOI records have shown the authority was sent dozens of complaints during the first month that the ad about the so-called ‘Clancy Amendment’ aired on television.

It features Cork man Noel Clancy, whose wife Geraldine and daughter Louise were killed in an accident involving an unaccompanied learner driver in December 2015.

Despite the complaints, the RSA vowed to continue screening the ad, saying it had a duty to inform the public about the “high risk” nature of learner motorists driving unaccompanied.

