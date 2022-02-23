Poll: Will you start shaking hands with people again?

FROM MONDAY ALMOST all Covid-19 health restrictions will be relaxed.

At the start of the pandemic, cutting out hand-shaking was one of the first measures public health experts advised as a means to control the spread of the virus.

With restrictions falling away the age-old gesture looks set to make a come-back.

The Taoiseach gave his seal of approval to hand-shaking while announcing the easing of restrictions last month, saying it’s grand “if you’re comfortable and if you feel safe.”

So, today we’re asking: Will you start shaking hands with people again?

