Poll: Will you start shaking hands with people again?

FROM MONDAY ALMOST all Covid-19 health restrictions will be relaxed.
At the start of the pandemic, cutting out hand-shaking was one of the first measures public health experts advised as a means to control the spread of the virus.
With restrictions falling away the age-old gesture looks set to make a come-back.
The Taoiseach gave his seal of approval to hand-shaking while announcing the easing of restrictions last month, saying it’s grand “if you’re comfortable and if you feel safe.”
So, today we’re asking: Will you start shaking hands with people again?
