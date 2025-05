IN AN ARTICLE published by The Journal this morning, Paul O’Donoghue argues that a new planned town, while welcome, is not ambitious enough.

O’Donoghue writes that the Ballyboggan proposal is a good one, but “it could and should be much more ambitious”.

Advertisement

“Most of the proposed buildings on the site would be three to four storeys, with a small number going as high as eight,” he says.

“Simply put, we should be doing much more with undeveloped sites located in prime areas near Dublin city centre.”

So, today we’re asking: Do you think new residential buildings should be built higher?