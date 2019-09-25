Poll: Should History be compulsory for Junior Cycle students?

A REVIEW INTO History as a subject on the Secondary School Junior Cycle has recommended no change to its optional status.

The subject became optional for students last September.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh, however, ordered a review by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment which has now recommended that History remain an optional subject for students up to third year.

A spokesperson for McHugh has said the Minister “is giving full consideration before making a decision” on whether to accept the report’s recommendation.

Following the change to the subject’s status last year, there was controversy over what some perceived as the downgrading of the subject’s importance and the cultural impact it might have.

So, today we’re asking: Should History be compulsory for Junior Cert students?

