Poll: Should Ireland impose a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes?

NEW ZEALAND HAS passed into law a plan to stamp out tobacco smoking over time by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.
Tobacco will not be able to be sole to anyone b0rn on or after 1 January 2009, so the minimum age for buying cigarettes will keep rising.
Health authorities are hoping that through the new law and other measures smoking will be phased out in the main in New Zealand by 2025.
Previously, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has praised New Zealand’s plans, describing the new law as a “very interesting and clever idea.”
“What the tobacco industry did historically was it hooked young people, it got them addicted and it’s an addiction that is very hard to shake and it destroyed many many lives,” he added, when speaking to reporters this time last year.
With that in mind, we’re asking if you think a similar ban on young people buying tobacco products should be brought in in Ireland>
