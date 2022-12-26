Poll: Will you go shopping in St Stephen's Day sales?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SHOPPING AS A St Stephen’s Day activity was gaining in popularity in recent years before the Covid-19 pandemic called a halt to its gallop.
Although most supermarkets are closed, many high street retailers are open today and have slashed prices in a bid to get customers through the door.
So today we’re asking: Will you go shopping in St Stephen’s Day sales?
