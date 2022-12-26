Advertisement

Monday 26 December 2022
# Poll
Poll: Will you go shopping in St Stephen's Day sales?
Would you go out looking for a deal or will you be too stuffed with Roses and turkey?
1 hour ago

SHOPPING AS A St Stephen’s Day activity was gaining in popularity in recent years before the Covid-19 pandemic called a halt to its gallop.

Although most supermarkets are closed, many high street retailers are open today and have slashed prices in a bid to get customers through the door.

So today we’re asking: Will you go shopping in St Stephen’s Day sales?


Poll Results:

No, I won't (1305)
Yes, I will (56)
I usually would, but not this year (35)
I have no opinion  (20)




