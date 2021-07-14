Poll: Do you struggle to pay your rent?

TENANTS ARE, ON average, spending 36% of their monthly income on rent, according to a new survey by the Residential Tenancies Board.

The survey, launching later today, looks at the country’s private residential sector using the views of tenants, landlords and letting agents. It included a nationally representative survey, nad five thematic focus groups with tenants.

Tenants in the survey were asked what percentage of their monthly net income (after tax) goes towards paying rents. The survey found that on average, tenants spent 36% of their monthly net income on rent, though this was higher in Dublin. The median rate spent on rent was 30%.

Half of all tenants claimed they spent 30% or less of their monthly net income on rent, while a quarter said that they spent more than 40% on rent.

When asked their reason for renting, 20% of people said it was because they can’t get a mortgage, while 15% are renting while they save the deposit for a house.

