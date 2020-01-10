This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should sweet-flavoured vapes be banned in Ireland?

Yesterday it emerged that 22% of 12-17 year-olds in Ireland have tried vaping.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 10 Jan 2020, 10:37 AM
17 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4960462
Image: Shutterstock/LezinAV
Image: Shutterstock/LezinAV

YESTERDAY, A NEW study suggested that 22% of 12-17 year olds in Ireland have tried vaping.

Minister for Health Simon Harris expressed concern at the statistic, accusing the tobacco industry of targeting young people with flavoured vapes and by using cartoons in their ads.

Last year, the Minister suggested the the sale certain flavoured e-cigarettes, such as candy floss and bubblegum, could be banned under new measures amid concern from campaigners that such products are used to target teenagers.

However, Vape Business Ireland said at the time that flavours play “an important role for adult smokers looking for a less harmful alternative product”.  

So today we’re asking: Should sweet-flavoured vapes be banned in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (202)
No (120)
I don't know/No opinion (11)



