Poll: Should sweet-flavoured vapes be banned in Ireland?

YESTERDAY, A NEW study suggested that 22% of 12-17 year olds in Ireland have tried vaping.

Minister for Health Simon Harris expressed concern at the statistic, accusing the tobacco industry of targeting young people with flavoured vapes and by using cartoons in their ads.

Last year, the Minister suggested the the sale certain flavoured e-cigarettes, such as candy floss and bubblegum, could be banned under new measures amid concern from campaigners that such products are used to target teenagers.

However, Vape Business Ireland said at the time that flavours play “an important role for adult smokers looking for a less harmful alternative product”.

So today we’re asking: Should sweet-flavoured vapes be banned in Ireland?

