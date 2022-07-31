Poll: How often do you travel by train?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TRAVELLING BY TRAIN can be a great option for people looking to save money with the recently reduced fares and cut down on fuel usage getting from A to B.
But access varies widely across the country – there are no trains in Donegal and a lot of rural areas don’t have a station nearby or infrequent access to services.
The Guardian published a piece on Friday speaking to Irish commuters on the Dublin-Sligo line. They had mixed experiences travelling by train – with some saying their journey was not the norm as they usually travel by car.
Today’s poll is asking: How often do you travel by train?
