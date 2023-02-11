Poll: Do you celebrate St Valentine's Day?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
VALENTINE’S DAY IS around the corner (it’s on Tuesday just in case you might have forgotten).
Shop windows are decked out with lovehearts and boxes of chocolate abound.
This morning we want to know: Do you celebrate St Valentine’s Day?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site