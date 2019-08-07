This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would the current social and political climate put you off visiting the US?

Barack Obama has said there is a ‘climate of fear’ being created in the US.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 10:21 AM
16 minutes ago 1,713 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4755232
Pro-Trump merchandise at a rally in California.
Image: PA Images
Pro-Trump merchandise at a rally in California.
Pro-Trump merchandise at a rally in California.
Image: PA Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP today travels to El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio – two cities that are the latest to fall victim to mass shootings in the US. 

At least 31 people were killed in the shootings, the latest in the now commonplace mass shootings that occur almost daily in the US

Trump’s visit to El Paso is especially controversial as his anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric has been blamed for inflaming tensions across the country.

Without naming Trump, Former President Barack Obama on Monday called for Americans to reject language that normalises racism and creates a “climate of fear”.

Today we’re asking if that climate would cause you to avoid travelling to the US?

Poll: Would the current social and political climate put you off visiting the US? 


Poll Results:

Yes (160)
No (130)
Don't know (7)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie