Poll: Would the current social and political climate put you off visiting the US? 

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP today travels to El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio – two cities that are the latest to fall victim to mass shootings in the US.

At least 31 people were killed in the shootings, the latest in the now commonplace mass shootings that occur almost daily in the US.

Trump’s visit to El Paso is especially controversial as his anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric has been blamed for inflaming tensions across the country.

Without naming Trump, Former President Barack Obama on Monday called for Americans to reject language that normalises racism and creates a “climate of fear”.

Today we’re asking if that climate would cause you to avoid travelling to the US?

