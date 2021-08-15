#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 15 August 2021
Poll: Can you walk safely from your home to your nearest town?

Damaged or nonexistent paths are often cited as a barrier to walking and cycling.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 11,660 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5523603
Image: Shutterstock/Brittany Weaver
Image: Shutterstock/Brittany Weaver

A LACK OF adequate pedestrian infrastructure is often cited as a barrier to walking and cycling, especially in rural areas around Ireland.

Paths that are unsafe or damaged can be difficult to use – or sometimes, a road doesn’t have a footpath at all.

As part of The Good Information Project’s cycle on public transport, we’ve looked at the state of Ireland’s footpaths and walkways and spoken to people whose route to their nearest village or town is made challenging by problematic or nonexistent paths.

So today, we’re asking you: Can you walk safely from your home to your nearest town or village?


Poll Results:

Yes, I can walk safely from my home (608)
No, there are no paths outside my home (431)
Some of the route is okay but other parts are dodgy (189)
It's too far for me to walk (157)
No, we have paths but they don't feel safe to use (31)
No opinion/not sure (26)






About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Read next:

