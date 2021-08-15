Poll: Can you walk safely from your home to your nearest town?

A LACK OF adequate pedestrian infrastructure is often cited as a barrier to walking and cycling, especially in rural areas around Ireland.

Paths that are unsafe or damaged can be difficult to use – or sometimes, a road doesn’t have a footpath at all.

As part of The Good Information Project’s cycle on public transport, we’ve looked at the state of Ireland’s footpaths and walkways and spoken to people whose route to their nearest village or town is made challenging by problematic or nonexistent paths.

So today, we’re asking you: Can you walk safely from your home to your nearest town or village?

