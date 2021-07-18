Poll: Is the weather a bit too hot for comfort?

Even the dogs in the street are getting hot under the collar

WITH THE MERCURY hitting a rather balmy 29 degrees celsius in the past 24 hours, these are the days we dream about during the long, wet Irish winter — until they actually arrive, of course.

When they do, we tend to complain.

But the message from forecasters is that we’re going to have to get used it for the next few days at least.

Temperatures in the high 20s are expected to remain a feature across the island over the coming week with Met Éireann issuing a heatwave advisory until Friday.

