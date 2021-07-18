#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 18 July 2021
Poll: Is the weather a bit too hot for comfort?

Temperatures in the high 20s are expected to remain a feature across the island over the coming week.

By Ian Curran Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 21,057 Views 58 Comments
Even the dogs in the street are getting hot under the collar
Image: PA
Image: PA

WITH THE MERCURY hitting a rather balmy 29 degrees celsius in the past 24 hours, these are the days we dream about during the long, wet Irish winter — until they actually arrive, of course.

When they do, we tend to complain. 

But the message from forecasters is that we’re going to have to get used it for the next few days at least.

Temperatures in the high 20s are expected to remain a feature across the island over the coming week with Met Éireann issuing a heatwave advisory until Friday.

So, today we want to know… Is the weather bit too hot for comfort?


Poll Results:

No, it's lovely (811)
Yes, it's insufferable (772)
I don't know (57)



Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

