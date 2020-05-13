Poll: Would you prefer to work from home permanently?

TWITTER HAS ANNOUNCED that many of its employees will be permitted to work from home permanently after the end of international coronavirus lockdowns.

The US company has said it will continue the policy of allowing employees to work remotely as part of a move towards a “distributed workforce.”

Although it isn’t possible for some professions, many workers have started working from home on a sustained basis since restrictions were imposed preventing workplaces from opening due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Some people have embraced the change, but there others too who miss being in the office. So today we’re wondering: would you prefer to work from home permanently?

