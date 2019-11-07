Poll: Would you support switching to a 'device charge' to fund public service broadcasting?

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED a range of new measures, including cuts of up to 200 jobs, in a bid to increase revenue over the next three years.

The details of the plan were leaked last night with Director General Dee Forbes today describing it as “regrettable” but necessary, adding that “it’s the business we’re in,” during an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

Forbes also ramped up calls for a review of the TV licence structure which funds the national broadcaster, insisting that a new model, which involves a device charge rather than a standard TV charge, was necessary.

