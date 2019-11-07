This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you support switching to a 'device charge' to fund public service broadcasting?

RTÉ announced a range of new measures to overhaul its business and increase revenues.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 9:32 AM
RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED a range of new measures, including cuts of up to 200 jobs, in a bid to increase revenue over the next three years. 

The details of the plan were leaked last night with Director General Dee Forbes today describing it as “regrettable” but necessary, adding that “it’s the business we’re in,” during an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme

Forbes also ramped up calls for a review of the TV licence structure which funds the national broadcaster, insisting that a new model, which involves a device charge rather than a standard TV charge, was necessary. 

So today we’re asking: Would you support switching to a ‘device charge’ to fund public broadcasting?


Poll Results:

No (278)
Yes (45)
I don't know (17)



About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

