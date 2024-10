HALLOWEEN IS ONLY five days away, with spooky decorations popping up on houses and people stocking up on sweets to hand out to trick or treaters on the night.

Fans of spooky season will be taking the time to plan out a costume for the big night, whether it be for taking the kids door-to-door or heading out to a fancy dress party.

So today, we want to know if you’ll be donning a costume, or if spending the evening watching scary films in your pyjamas sounds more ideal.

We’re asking: Do you plan on dressing up for Halloween this year?