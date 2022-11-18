Poll: Which social media platform do you spend the most time on?

FANS OF TWITTER will probably be worried this morning after more employees quit the company, with concerns rising that the platform could go offline.

Hundreds of workers are said to have left after new CEO Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to sign up for longer, more intense working hours in order to build a new “hardcore” Twitter or resign with severance pay.

Those who have quit Twitter include large numbers of people tasked with its maintenance, raising concerns that the platform could struggle to stay online, with users trending #RIPTwitter as they also consider leaving the site.

But are you a fan of Twitter? Or do you prefer another social media site?

Today, we’re asking: Which social media platform do you spend the most time on?

