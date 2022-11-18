Poll: Which social media platform do you spend the most time on?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
FANS OF TWITTER will probably be worried this morning after more employees quit the company, with concerns rising that the platform could go offline.
Hundreds of workers are said to have left after new CEO Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to sign up for longer, more intense working hours in order to build a new “hardcore” Twitter or resign with severance pay.
Those who have quit Twitter include large numbers of people tasked with its maintenance, raising concerns that the platform could struggle to stay online, with users trending #RIPTwitter as they also consider leaving the site.
But are you a fan of Twitter? Or do you prefer another social media site?
Today, we’re asking: Which social media platform do you spend the most time on?
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (8)