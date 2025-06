IT MIGHT NOT seem like it when you look out the window today, but it is summer, and many people will be preparing to take a holiday in the coming weeks and months.

According to new figures from the Central Statistics Office, there was a 16% increase in the number of trips abroad taken by Irish people in the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, so-called ‘staycations’ were down 8% on the same period last year. Irish residents took 2.8 million domestic overnight trips.

Dublin Airport has said this is set to be its busiest summer on record. So are you planning to go away this summer?

Tell us: Have you booked a summer holiday abroad?