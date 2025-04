POPE FRANCIS, WHO passed away earlier this morning at the age of 88, made his final public appearance yesterday to celebrate Easter Sunday in Rome.

Despite concerns that the pontiff would be unable to attend due to his frail health, Francis made an appearance in front of tens of thousands of Catholics at St Peter’s Square.

In a frail voice, the 88-year-old said, “Happy Easter” from his wheelchair at the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica.

The pope traditionally delivers his “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) benediction from the balcony that overlooks St Peter’s Square, but he gave that task to a collaborator yesterday.

Advertisement

His address, read out, condemned “worrisome” anti-Semitism, and the “deplorable” situation in Gaza.

He then travelled through the square in his popemobile, waving at attendees. He blessed several babies and young children. Poignantly, it marked his last interaction with the public.

Francis had met with US Vice President JD Vance shortly beforehand. The Vatican confirmed that the meeting took place in a statement, saying that it had “lasted a few minutes” and “gave the opportunity to exchange greetings on Easter Sunday”.

Since leaving hospital on 23 March after five weeks he spent being treated for double pneumonia, the pope has made various appearances across Rome, typically for religious celebrations.

Francis, who had been due to meet with Vance on Saturday, instead opted to greet American pilgrims. He sent the Vatican’s Secretary of State to meet with Vance instead, where the two had an “exchange of opinions” while discussing humanitarian concerns regarding international wars as well as the position of migrants and refugees, the Vatican said.

Last Thursday, the pope visited Rome’s Regina Coeli jail, where he blew kisses to prisoners and expressed the sentiment, “Why them and not me?”