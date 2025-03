AN EARLY RETIREMENT may be off the cards for Pope Francis as the pontiff has laid out new plans for the coming years from his hospital bed.

The Vatican has confirmed that the 88 year old has approved a new plan related to the Synod, a years-long global consultation addressing issues such as the place of LGBTQ+ people within the Church and whether women should be ordained.

The extension announced yesterday calls for a three-year consultation and evaluation period leading up to a new post-Synod assembly in 2028.

In his memoir released earlier this year, Francis discussed the possibility of retirement, acknowledging that resigning is “always a possibility” and that he would “remain in Rome, as emeritus bishop” if he were to take that option.

The Vatican also said the pope’s health is improving but still requires various in-hospital therapies, with Friday marking one month in Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

Doctors have said in recent days that his condition is stable and slowly improving after a critical period marked by breathing crises that risked his life.

But the Vatican has cut short any speculation he could be released imminently, cautioning that, despite the progress, he still required therapies to be administered within a hospital environment.

“The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have remained stable, confirming the progress shown in the last week,” the Vatican said in an evening bulletin on his health.

“The Holy Father still requires hospital medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy; these therapies, at present, are showing further, gradual improvements,” it added.

With reporting by Diarmuid Pepper and © Agence France-Presse