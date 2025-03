POPE FRANCIS WILL make a brief appearance today after he is released from hospital this morning.

The 88-year-old pontiff spent five weeks in hospital, where he has been treated for pneumonia and a respiratory infection.

The Pope’s doctor, Luigi Carbone, said the Pope is improving and hopes he can resume activities soon.

The Vatican said it will take time for his voice to return to normal, and he will need at least two months to recover.

However, Francis will give a brief blessing from the Gemelli at midday (11am Irish time) today and then soon after return to the Santa Marta.

A large crowd is expected.

Last Sunday, the Vatican released the first image of Francis since his hospitalisation.

At a press conference last night, spokespersons for Francis said that he had not had Covid, and wanted to return home several days ago. However, his doctors decided that he should be discharged on Sunday.

The serious infections suffered by the Pope have been overcome, the Vatican representatives told journalists, but the overall infection is not completely healed, hence the need for convalescence.