Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 27 October 2021
Murder investigation after man found dead in Co. Armagh

Officers attended the scene at just after 12 pm this afternoon

Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched in Co. Armagh after the discovery of the body of a man in Co. Armagh. 

The PSNI has said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body in the town of Portadown. 

Officers attended the scene at just after 12pm this afternoon after responding to reports of an incident. The body of a deceased male was found at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of the town. 

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Whitesides Hill area from 8pm yesterday and who witnessed anything suspicious to contact detectives,” Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said this afternoon. 

