IT HAS OFFICIALLY been 100 days since Dublin’s portal to New York opened.

Despite some rocky moments, the technological instalment on Dublin’s North Earl Street continues to prove popular with locals and tourists alike.

In its short history, the portal has seen the many sides of society.

One ambassador who has been working there for the last two months says the job is “chill” for the most part, but “it depends on the day”.

Ambassadors are tasked with minding the portal to deter troublemakers and manage over-enthusiastic onlookers.

“We sometimes have a lot of problems here,” she said, noting the many flashing incidents.

It began as a 24-hour livestream between Dublin and New York’s Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street.

But upon its opening in May, the more wholesome moments were eclipsed by some visitors engaging in “inappropriate” behaviour, as described by Dublin City Council.

The Journal sent a New York-based reporter to the other side, where similar problems arose.

After a short pause, the portal reopened with limited hours and a new feature that blurs the screen if people get too close.

Created by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, similar portals are already installed in a number of other major cities.

Dublin City Council delivered the sculpture as part of its designation as the European Capital of Smart Tourism 2024.

New Yorkers use emojis and banners to connect with Irish friends Mairead Maguire Mairead Maguire

‘It’s been a lot of ass’

Ambassadors used to have to call the gardaí when there was trouble, but now a new feature they can access from their phones allows them to turn the portal on and off whenever they need.

Another ambassador said that those demonstrating anti-social behaviour usually get bored quite quickly once the screen turns off.

The portal is currently open between 1pm and 8pm. Rain or shine, the ambassadors keep guard. The weather is the worst part, according to the ambassador we spoke to yesterday.

There are nice moments too, she added. “It’s really amazing sometimes.”

Sisters Maureen and Trisha are from New York. They’re in Ireland to trace their Irish roots. They have a jam-packed multi-county itinerary, but they couldn’t miss the portal.

They think it’s “pretty neat,” said Trisha.

“We’re so glad we got to see this,” said Maureen.

Jenny and Colin, also visiting from New York, were excited to say hi to their friend Kathleen today. Kathleen made a sign especially for them. Jenny has now been on both sides of the portal now.

In a 30 minute time frame, there were about five heartwarming reunions – and no flashing.

‘You’re looking well’

Dubliners and New Yorkers can use the signs provided to communicate with those on the other side.

“Hey New York, you’re looking well,” one reads.

Another says: “Welcome to Dublin.”

When the portal is switched off, people still gather to take a look – and take a “mirror selfie” in the blank screen.

A man perched on the platform of the portal Mairead Maguire Mairead Maguire

Perhaps one of the most practical features of the portal is the accidental seating it provides on the pedestrianised street.

Directly across from the busy Henry Street, shoppers rested on the concrete slab on which the portal sits.

Others perched on the planters surrounding it.

Perhaps they too had stepped through a portal – to a version of Dublin City that has outdoor public seating.