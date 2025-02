A POST-MORTEM is due to be carried out on the body of a man that was discovered in Co Cork yesterday.

The body of the man – understood to be a Polish national in his 60s – was found at an apartment in Broomfield West, Midleton shortly after 4pm.

His wife was treated at the scene before being brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

It is understood that the couple may have become ill after drinking homemade spirits. Empty bottles, which were found in the apartment, will be analysed in a bid to establish what the man and woman drank.

The scene remains preserved for forensic examination. The post-mortem results will assist gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.

Gardaí are currently treating the man’s death as unexplained, but it is believed that foul play was not a factor in the case.

With reporting from Olivia Kelleher