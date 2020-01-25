Post-mortems to be carried out on bodies of three children found at house in Co Dublin

Police at the scene in Newcastle last night.

POST-MORTEM EXAMINATIONS are expected to take place on the bodies of three children found at a house in west Dublin last night.

The scene remains sealed off this morning and further forensic tests are set to be carried out at the house in Parson’s Court, Newcastle – to the north-west of Rathcoole.

Gardaí confirmed last night that the bodies of three children, two boys and a girl, had been discovered at the house.

It is understood the children are all aged under 10, but this is yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, gardaí said they were “investigating the circumstances of their unexplained deaths”.

It’s understood gardaí do not believe the children died of natural causes, but the results of the post-mortems will further determine the course of the investigation.

A woman in her 40s has been taken to Tallaght Hospital and gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

It’s understood a note was found on the door of the property.

Local representatives and other members of the community have been expressing their shock at last night’s discovery on social media.

Councillor Emer Higgins described it as a small, quiet area and a tight-knit community.

An incident room has been set up at Clondalkin Garda Station and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them there on 01 666 7600.

With reporting by Daragh Brophy.